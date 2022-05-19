“We have to find the hunger of the past”, Stefano Posterivo hoped after the 2-0 of the Horizon in the final Scudetto. With no more margin for error, his girls satisfy him in race-3 and postpone the series in Catania in the tank of the champions: appointment for Sunday. “We have to play like this, we have no choice”, remarked the technician to RaiSport’s microphones, after the 12-10 with which the challenge remains alive. On the other hand, Martina Miceli does not look for extenuating circumstances: “Bad performance in defense, honor to them that this time they believed in us more than us”.

GRIT

–

The Venetians enter the field with the aggressiveness that had been lacking up to now, even at the risk of burdening themselves with serious fouls (4 in the first half alone). Extreme balance, back and forth from start to finish, waste on both sides, no one can get to +2. The Horizon loses a precious piece like Bettini at the end of the second half, closed ahead 6-5. The intensity increases as well as the sparks, but the lucidity of both teams decreases, with gross errors even in the counter-escape. The last quarter opens on 9-9: Marletta brings the Catania people back in advantage, Centanni gives a palombella of applause for the 10-10, Borisova (at the best performance in the playoffs, not only for the hat-trick) from the center to the fly signs the +1 Paduan. Then Teani miraculously saves on Halligan (but for the Horizon the ball had entered), then in the last seconds Dario files the match in numerical superiority for the only +2 (12-10).