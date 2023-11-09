At least six arrested in the altercations next to the PSOE headquarters

At least six people have been arrested for public disorder in the altercations next to the PSOE headquarters in Madrid. The remaining protesters remain on the sidewalks and shout at the police. They have also burned containers and street furniture.

A new sit-in attempt blocks the street, shouting “October 1 [de 2017]”I defended you!”, addressed to the agents.