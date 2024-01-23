The new video projects us directly into a game section, showing the different aspects of this interesting indie title which presents itself as a rather new variation of classic survival horror.

In case you haven't followed the issue, the car in question is a sort of co-protagonist of the game, being an indispensable vehicle for surviving and carrying forward the action in this strange survival horror that takes place behind the wheel of a station wagon old style.

Let's see a new and interesting piece of Pacific Drive with a 10 minute gameplay video which illustrates “survival in the zone”, i.e. the difficult situation in which we can find ourselves directly inside the exclusion area to cross in the car.

Planning and action

Pacific Drive has a very unique atmosphere

The first part of the video shows the more tactical stages of Pacific Drive: inside a sort of garagewe find ourselves having to plan the path to take and the action to follow, with the need to customize the car and equip it with all the equipment necessary to face the threats.

In the second part of the film we see the actual action, which takes place both inside the car and outside: in Pacific Drive we find ourselves both having to guide the car between road and off-road, in search of artefacts and various resources, or to get off it and tackle some areas on foot, in the riskiest moments of the game.

In all this we can also see some of the strange phenomena which we can witness within the world of Pacific Drive, between electro-magnetic storms, strange energy emanations and many other assorted threats.

We had already seen a 17-minute gameplay video of the game in recent days and a trailer with the release date, set for February 22, 2024 on PC and PS4.