The Women’s MX League continues to grow. Proof of this is that each time the transfer windows report more movements and more interesting contracts in most of the teams on the circuit. Pachuca will seek to improve its performance for the following season after a disappointing performance in the Apertura 2022 tournament.
Las Tuzas were in seventh position in the general table with 25 units. The Hidalguense team stayed in the quarterfinal phase after losing to Monterrey by a score of 5-2. To try to turn the page, the squad led by Juan Carlos Cacho will try to reinforce itself with everything to improve.
According to the most recent reports, the board of the Bella Airosa team is interested in adding a couple of players from the Águilas del América for Clausura 2023. Las Tuzas would look for the signings of Renata Masciarelli and Janelly Farías.
The Águilas goalkeeper has been relegated to a secondary position in the team every time Itzel González has become the immovable starter for the Azulcremas. Masciarelli would seek new airs to shine and Pachuca could be a perfect destination to do so.
In the case of Janelly Farías, it seems that the soccer player is close to reaching an agreement with the Coapa institution to terminate her contract by mutual agreement. The soccer player has stopped having minutes with Ángel Villacampa and she would also look for a new team.
#Pachuca #players #América #Femenil
