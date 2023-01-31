Current Senate president wins lunch with Lula’s ministers and MDB support; rival attracts vote for Moro and PSD dissidents

Senate President and candidate for re-election, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and its main opponent, Rogerio Marinho (PL-RN), bet on public statements in support of their campaigns this Tuesday (31.jan.2023) to show strength on the eve of the dispute for the command of the House.

Pacheco went to a lunch with about 30 senators, among them ministers of the government of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), and, later, to an act of support from 7 of the 10 members of the MDB to his candidacy.

Here are the emedebists who declared their support for Pacheco:

Also on this Tuesday, the newly empowered PSB bench formally endorsed the re-election of the current president.

Shortly after the announcement of their affiliations, Chico Rodrigues (RR), Jorge Kajuru (GO) and Flavio Arns (PR) joined the minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security), who is a senator elected by the acronym, and signed a letter of support for Pacheco.

“We want to make the continuation of a productive and effective work in the Senate prevail, which meets the answers that Brazilian society needs in the area of ​​health, education, infrastructure, security and development of Brazil”, declared Pacheco to journalists after the act of the MDB bench.

the former minister of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Rogério Marinho, in turn, assured explanations of vote of Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR), a former colleague from Esplanada, and 3 dissidents from the PSD, the party of the current president of the Senate: Lucas Barreto (AP), Nelsinho Trad (MS) and Samuel Araújo (RO) – the latter was also at the pro-Pacheco lunch.

It has also received in recent days the support of Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF) and Marcos do Val (We can-ES).

“The government has acted very incisively [a favor de Pacheco]. It’s the rule of the game. We can even understand the concern, but unfounded, that the Federal Senate is not an extension of the federal government. The independence of the Senate is important so that, in fact, there is balance and independence between the powers”said Marino.

Supporters of Pacheco’s re-election have reduced their optimism in recent days. Until last week, they spoke of up to 57 votes. They now count from 48 to 52 for Pacheco.

Marinho publicly says he has votes “enough” – would be somewhere around 44. To win, at least 41 votes are needed.