Cloudy, light snow, sleet and up to zero degrees Celsius – this weather awaits the capital on Wednesday, February 1. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

The air temperature in Moscow will vary from -2 to 0 degrees during the day, and from -3 to -1 at night.

A southerly wind at a speed of 5–10 m/s is forecast during the day, a southeast wind at a speed of 4–9 m/s is expected at night.

Atmospheric pressure will be 739-740 mm Hg.

According to the forecast of the leading specialist of the Meteonovosti information portal Tatyana Pozdnyakova, which she announced earlier, on January 30, to Izvestia, the air temperature in the capital next week will be about 5-6 degrees above the climatic norm, while at the end of the week the region is expected to cooling. As the specialist clarified, all week, with the exception of Saturday, the weather will be determined by the warm part of the Atlantic cyclone.

On January 24, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, in an interview with Izvestia, noted that February is traditionally not the coldest month of the year, such a prerogative remains with January. The minimum temperature will be no lower than -10…-15 degrees, she added.