Last Friday, the team of the Eagles of America debuted with a draw in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against the Camoteros del Puebla. This was not the start expected by the team led by coach Santiago Solari, who is still looking to strengthen himself for the remainder of the tournament. Among the Argentine’s plans is the attacker Pablo Solari.
After the signing of the Uruguayan Brian Ocampo fell in the last hours, the plan ‘B’ that the azulcremas have is Pablo Solari. The 20-year-old forward, with the same last name as the American coach, rotates in the orbit of the Coapa squad.
The Argentine is ambidextrous and can perform as a left or right winger; Likewise, he can sometimes act as a forward or as an interior. Today he is a player of Colo Colo from Chile, where he is one of the essentials of coach Gustavo Quinteros.
It was in 2020 when he debuted with the Andean team, where he immediately showed his talent with the ball and earned a starting position. According to the portal Transfermarktits value in the transfer market is 600 thousand dollars, the same modest amount that America would have no major inconvenience in disbursing.
“It is another of the names that was handled in these weeks, after what happened with (Brian) Ocampo we cannot confirm that he will be the one who arrives, but there is interest and there was already a first approach,” detailed a close source to the sports newspaper Record.
According to the first reports, the senior managers of the América team have already approached to ask about his services, so the player has already agreed to take on new challenges in his career. Due to the stoppage they will have on matchday 2, due to the fact that the Mazatlán team postponed the game, the managers will speed up the talks to be able to close the signing. In 90min we will continue to inform.
Many people are convinced that there is a family link between the two since they share a surname and nationality, but there is no link between them.
