The bells are ringing. Lorraine Alvarez Three days ago he shared the video where his partner for almost three years, the audiovisual director Álvaro Sarria, asks him to marry him during his vacation at a beach house. He immortalized the moment in an Instagram post with the following description: “Of course it is! With you to infinity. It was always you”.

Now, the Latina journalist took advantage of her free time to answer several of the questions and curiosities that her followers have about the future wedding. One of the most outstanding was when they asked him if Álvaro Sarria was the love of his life. “Yes, he is the love of my life because he is the person who goes according to my values, my way of thinking, what I expect from a man; then put all that and more together “ she commented happily.

The romantic request for the hand of Alvaro Sarria to Lorena Álvarez would have taken place last Wednesday, January 5. Photo: Instagram composition

Also, several of the consultations were to find out details about the celebration: where it would be, what it would be like and when it would take place. However, Lorena Álvarez commented between laughs that although they already have a defined date and know where they want to do it, this will still be kept a secret. “We have a planned date, which we want because it has a special meaning, but I am not going to tell you yet (…) Influencer who respects himself generates intrigue,” he said jokingly.

Followers suggest that Lorena Álvarez get married at El Matute

There were dozens of questions that the writer answered on her official Instagram account, where she has more than 200 thousand followers. One of the funniest was when they suggested that she get married at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, better known as Matute. However, Lorena denied the possibility.

“If he is the love of my life because he is the person who goes according to my values, to my way of thinking, to what I expect from a man,” said Lorena Álvarez. Photo: Lorena Álvarez / Instagram

“I am from Alianza Lima, Álvaro is from Cristal, they will imagine that he will not marry in Matute by bullets, we also want something small, it would look emptier”, she expressed happily.

Revealed how she met her boyfriend

Lorena Álvarez is happier than ever. Continuing with the Instagram stories, he continued giving details about his relationship with director Álvaro Sarria. He commented that the wedding will take place in civil law, since she already married religiously years ago. “I can’t get married in the church because I already got married there. I’m divorced. I got married in 2010, imagine, at the age of 25 “.

She also revealed that although she is about to turn three with her boyfriend, they have known each other for more than a decade. “We met 17 years ago. We met at the university, he was my teacher and I was the student. I finished university, each of them went on with their life, and three years ago we decided to start a relationship, ”the journalist commented.