The program of Antenna 3 received this Tuesday, December 17, Antonio Orozcowho presented the first preview of his new album, the song ‘I swear there isn’t a second that I don’t think about you.’ In addition, he revealed the details of the tour with which he will celebrate his 25 years of career in music.

Pablo Motos and Antonio Orozco send a message to Raphael

It was a very important night for Orozco. However, both he and Pablo Motorcycles They took a few moments to report that “Raphael, who was a guest on the program last night, doing a special ‘The Revolt‘He has had cerebrovascular failure, a stroke,’ Motos explained. The presenter also stated that “the tests seem to be going well.”

«The truth is that we have all been shocked. “I love him, I have a very nice friendship with him,” A pointed out.Antonio Orozceither. The artist said that he had contacted the family of the man from Jaén, although he had not yet received a response to his messages. In addition, he dedicated some nice words to her. «Raphael is probably the person who has impressed me the most live. “He is by far the strongest artist, and he has come out of much worse things than this.”









For that reason he expressed his total conviction that “we will soon have news that everything is going well. Rafael “He’s going to be fine, as always.”

Pablo Motos agreed with him. “We are a little shocked, but Rafael “It is a power of nature,” he reaffirmed, remembering how he had taught him to dance the day before during his time at ‘The Anthill’.