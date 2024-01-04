From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/04/2024 – 16:12

Shopee carried out a survey on users' shopping habits throughout 2023. The results revealed a significant increase in the use of PIX as a payment option, with a 60% growth in usage compared to 2022. More than 50 % of purchases used this method.

The data also shows that consumers purchased more from local retailers, which represented more than 90% of the platform's sales. Brazilian sellers saw a 30% increase in orders and the Official Stores section, dedicated to big brands, sold around 170% more than in 2022.

Brazilians’ favorites in 2023

When looking at the most popular products among consumers, the top 5 best-selling items were: headphones, smartphones, smart watches, hair clippers and video games.

In terms of searches carried out by users, the platform identified which words remained among the most searched for the longest time. Women's sneakers and boots were in the top 5 for more than 100 days. Women's paper and school supplies were also recurring for 50 days on average. Another item that stood out a lot in searches on the marketplace was the fan, which did not appear in the 2022 ranking and was among the 5 most searched products in 2023.