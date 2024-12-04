‘The Anthill’ brand full of international stars so far this week. After receiving Robbie Williams and Eddie Eddie Redmayne and Úrsula Corberó, the program Antenna 3 This Wednesday, December 4, had the presence of the new villain of Marvel and very predictably who will pick up the baton of Daniel Craig as next James Bond:Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The British actor premiered with Pablo Motos days before the premiere of ‘Kraven the Hunter’the adaptation of the comics of the same name, where Taylor-Johnson plays the protagonist, Sergei Kravinoff / Kraven.

A film, Motos clarified as an introduction, “that does not look like any other superhero film from Marvel because Kraven is not exactly a superhero. The actor defined his character as someone who is quite good at hunting. «The film really tells the story of how he becomes the Marvel bad guy that we all know. So, it’s full-on action, there are some spectacular sequences.” And as a bonus, it comes out Russell Crowewho plays a tough mafia gangster. “It’s a story that everyone is going to love,” the guest commented very confidently.

“Whether it’s that bad or not, the truth is that it’s up to the public,” Taylor-Johnson continued. «The methods he uses to become that avenger clearly support him as an audience. But there is a moment when maybe it gets a little out of hand and you realize that maybe he has become a pretty bad bad guy.









Continuing the thread of the conversation, the presenter wanted to know what it had been like for him to work with an actor of Crowe’s stature. To which the British confessed that “it’s quite intimidating.” Plus, he plays a very scary character. «But he is a legend, I idolized him as a child. Therefore, being able to play his son in a movie has been a dream for me,” he added.

At the same time, filming this film has also been very physically demanding, as explained in ‘The Anthill’. «We had to train a lot with the specialist team. But well, I don’t know. You have to find your inner beast to look like a tough guy.

The most personal side of Aaron Taylor-Johnson

In the last section of the interview, the presenter surprised by entering into much more personal territory. «From time to time we do something with the guests to get to know them better outside of what the promotion is. With your permission, I am going to go beyond the usual questions to try to get to know you a little more and let people know who you really are,” he explained.

Thus, Motos subjected the interpreter to a most curious questionnaire, with questions such as “do you sleep well or do you have problems sleeping?” “The truth is that I don’t sleep well, I don’t sleep many hours,” he told her, revealing that he wakes up around 4:30 in the morning. “I go to the gym, I train, then I feel a little better again.”

Additionally, she opened up about what it’s like to have four daughters. “When you’re a parent, sometimes there are a lot of worries, and that’s probably why I don’t sleep well.” And also about his life on a farm, where he takes care of the animals himself. Even massaging the pigs. «and they stay lying down because they like having their tummies scratched. «I also have two cows and two rabbits. And some horses.