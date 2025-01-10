Luisa Kremleva, the model who denounced footballer Theo Hernández for rape in Marbella, has been sentenced to six months in prison for fabricating the complaint. In a ruling by the 11th Criminal Court of Malaga, she acknowledges that she was not sexually assaulted that night at the Olivia Valere nightclub. This not only reduces the sentence to six months, since the Prosecutor’s Office even asked him for two years in prison for the false false complaint, but also gives him access to a suspension of his entry into prison. Hence will not go to jail.

For them, Kremleva had to admit before the court that in the early hours of June 4, 2017 she was at the Olivia Valere nightclub, the place where He had arranged to meet Theo Hernández. The footballer was in a reserved part with a group of friends.

Around four in the morning, both left the establishment with the intention of having a sexual encounter for which they went to the parking area and, in the vehicle parked there that was owned by a friend of the then Real Madrid player, they had a sexual relationship consisting of vaginal intercourse, with the consent of the accused, and after which they returned from back together at the establishment.

In addition, she acknowledges that she then tried unsuccessfully to get the now Milan footballer I will continue the night only with her and went home, getting into a fight with the women who were in Theo Hernández’s group. He returned to his home without his company.









Once there, around 8:00 a.m., the accused, “in revenge and to take advantage of Theo Hernández’s notoriety”required the presence of agents from the National Police Corps, saying that he had been the victim of a sexual assault and that his intention was to report it.

Malicious complaint

For this reason, she was taken by the agents for a medical examination. At around 5:24 p.m. on June 4, 2017, the accused appeared at the National Police Force of Marbella and “maliciously” denounced that after initially agreeing to have sexual relations with Theo Hernández, she refused to continue.

She told the police that, despite her refusal, the soccer player continued to forcibly penetrate her vaginally against her will, after which he pushed her out of the vehicle, causing her to fall to her knees on the ground and being injured. The sentence states that he did it “twistfully hiding” that she had previously fallen to the ground accidentally and that she had subsequently fallen to the ground again during the fight with the other women accompanying the footballer.

The aforementioned complaint gave rise to the initiation and processing of preliminary proceedings by the Investigative Court 3 of Marbella for a crime of sexual assault against Theo Hernández, in which, after carrying out the essential proceedings in order to clarify the facts, by order firm dated June 6, 2017, agreed to the dismissal provisional procedure.