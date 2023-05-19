The director Pablo Berger (Bilbao, 60 years old) is making history by making ‘Robot Dreams’ the first acquisition of the North American distributor Neon at the Cannes Film Festival. ‘Robot Dreams’, an animated feature film, will have its world premiere this Saturday in the Official Section of the French competition. The film has generated unusual expectation among international buyers.

‘Robot Dreams’ is the animation debut of Berger, an accomplished filmmaker whose film ‘Snow White’ (2012) is considered a classic of modern Spanish cinema, winning ten Goyas.

In the director’s words, the film is “a story about the friendship between a dog and a robot, its importance and its fragility, and also a love letter to New York” the city where he lived for a decade. The script, signed by Berger himself, is an adaptation of the successful graphic novel by the American artist Sara Varon.

Happy to be in Cannes and with a very tight schedule of official events, Berger has triumphed in the French competition even before the premiere of his film. The acquisition of ‘Robot Dreams’ stands out not only because it is one of Neon’s few animation options, but because it is a title for children and families. In 2020, Neon handled US distribution for ‘Flee’, which was nominated for three Oscars. The company has proven to be one of the shrewdest buyers at Cannes, acquiring for distribution the last three Palme d’Or winners: ‘The Triangle of Sadness’, ‘Titane’ and ‘Parasite’.

The film’s art director, José Luis Ágreda, already triumphed with the animated feature film ‘Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles’ (2019). And the animation manager, the Belgian Benoît Feroumont, signed the unforgettable ‘Welcome to Belleville’ and ‘The Book of Kells’. The composer Alfonso Villalonga, Goya for ‘Snow White’, provides the music, as he has always done in Berger’s films.

an award-winning filmmaker



Pablo Berger is one of the most original and innovative directors in our filmography. He surprised with his first short, ‘Mom’, and after studying film at New York University in the 90s, he directed numerous short films, including ‘Truth and Beauty’, for which he was nominated for an Emmy .

Back in Spain, in 2003, he directed his first feature film, ‘Torremolinos 73’, with which he won the Biznaga de Oro for Best Film at the Malaga Festival and four Goya Award nominations. In 2012 she premiered ‘Snow White’, winner of ten Goya Awards, Special Jury Award at the San Sebastian Festival, and chosen by the Academy to represent Spain at the Oscars. Her last feature film was ‘Abracadabra’ (2017), a Spanish-French co-production that was nominated for eight Goya Awards.