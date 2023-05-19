Club América is close to reaching the Mexican soccer final in this Clausura 2023 tournament, after having an overall advantage over Club Deportivo Guadalajara 0-1 in the semifinals, however, despite this, the board is working on what will be the template for the next contest.
In recent weeks several names have emerged from abroad and from Mexican soccer itself, but there will be more clarity when their participation in the contest comes to an end.
One of the men who have been named as a possible reinforcement is the goalkeeper Agustin Marchesindue to the love he has for the cream-blue team, however, at this moment, he is still recovering from his serious injury with Celta de Vigo, likewise, Luis Angel Malagon is going through a great moment, but despite this it would need internal competition in case it Oscar Jimenez get out of the team.
Similarly, another element with a cream-blue past is Mateus Uribewho has a contract about to end this summer, so it would be an opportunity for the Eagles, although it must be considered that other interested clubs.
The right side, Kevin Alvarez has also been linked to give competition to emilio lara and Miguel Layun, who have not had their best performance in recent weeks, but previously, the Pachuca player already declined his interest in reaching Coapa. Likewise, another juvenile that is in the crosshairs is Omar Fields from Santos Laguna.
In the goal it has been mentioned Carlos Acevedo, an element that has been valued by the Eagles board. the midfielder, Eric Gutierrez could be repatriated by the capital team. The attack has also begun to include the names of Juan Dinenno, Raúl Jiménez, among others, but they are quite complicated signings.
About the case of Juan Otero that after not being renewed with the sporting gijon would arrive at the scheme of Fernando Ortiz since he has a contract until the summer of 2025. However, one of the possible signings that most excites the fans of the Águilas del América is that of Julian Quinones who has stood out as an Atlas player.
