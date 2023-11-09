New air is flowing through Enrique Roca. Real Murcia announced this Thursday at noon what was an open secret: the hiring of Pablo Alfaro as a replacement for Gustavo Munúa at the head of the Pepper bench. A few minutes after becoming official, the Zaragoza coach was presented in the stadium’s press room, accompanied by the club’s top leader, Felipe Moreno, the sports director, Javier Recio, the president, María del Mar Carrillo and the advisor Juanjo Fernández.

Alfaro arrives at Real Murcia without any established success at the head of a bench, but with more than 200 games of experience in different teams, the last being San Fernando. The new leader of the Grana bench made it clear which Murcia he wants to see in the green: «I want us to be a humble, committed and ambitious team. We will respect our rivals and do a job well done so that they respect us. “We must defend this shield and this house as it deserves.”

The Zaragoza native detailed the importance of the role played by each of the footballers, both on the pitch and off it: «We have to be able to get the most out of each individuality to get the best version collectively. Everything happens through work, effort and enthusiasm.

The fans, an incentive



The legendary former Sevilla centre-back knows where he is going and is aware of the size of the club, the most important he has coached so far: “Knowing that you are coming to a club with the history, the city, the social mass and the project of this Real Murcia is a very important incentive.

Regarding the team, designed by Felipe Moreno and Javier Recio to advance to professional football as soon as possible, Alfaro recognized that “it has a lot of potential. The squad is very in line with the demands and objective of the club. It has proven footballers, but also youth, and different options to be very versatile. That versatility must be made a virtue. We have to take advantage of each and every one of the footballers. The player likes to be demanded and loved and that’s our job. “We come with the intention of offering and giving and then receiving.”

Regarding the category, in which he has already trained, the new Grana coach assured that it is a “Camouflaged Second Division with a completely different dimension to the one we knew as Second B. There are clubs with very important projects and high stakes.”

His second, Lorca



Pablo Alfaro ‘lands’ at Enrique Roca accompanied by Antonio Alcázar ‘Tato’ as second coach. A coach who knows the Region, since he is from Lorca by birth, and knows the idiosyncrasies of the Grana club. “Arriving with someone like him always adds up, and that is with the main intention with which we come: to add,” said the new coach.

One of the topics that has been talked about the most in recent weeks around Real Murcia was the physical preparation of the footballers, especially due to the high number of injuries that the team has. Regarding this, Alfaro pointed out that “being a doctor by profession, I give a lot of importance to everything that has to do with the care and health of footballers, so we will work in this regard.”

The team’s priority objective, in addition to recovering good play and confidence, is to achieve victories that allow it to grab the playoff positions, from which it must not detach itself. Asked about the best rivals in the group, Castellón, Ibiza and Málaga, the new Grana coach does not see them at an insurmountable distance: «The seasons are long and all the teams go through different moments. The key will be to get closer to our 100%. Being closer to them will mean that we have a better and much more competitive Real Murcia.