Dubai Municipality launched an initiative to install residential annexes in citizens’ homes within lands subject to municipal legislation in the emirate. The initiative, which will continue throughout the month of November, aims to stabilize the status of annexes implemented without obtaining the necessary licenses from Dubai Municipality, in addition to ensuring the structural integrity of these annexes and their conformity. According to the approved standards for construction works in the Emirate of Dubai.

The initiative comes within the framework of the municipality’s efforts to ensure that there is no construction risk in the annexes implemented without obtaining a prior license from it, in addition to applying the best standards of control over construction activities, and educating the community about the necessity of adhering to applicable laws and legislation, in line with government directives in the Emirate of Dubai aimed at Enhancing the quality of life and ensuring the highest levels of public safety for all its residents.

Application steps

Dubai Municipality has provided smooth and quick procedures to apply for the initiative and benefit from it, as the applicant is required to be a citizen who owns the residential villa or his representative, without the need to submit any documents, by calling the number: 800900, and specifying the land number or my place number. For the residential villa and the applicant’s contact information, all incoming requests will then be scheduled in order according to the time of their responses, in order to coordinate with the person concerned and determine the appropriate visit date for him.

Coordination will be made at a later time with the applicant by the competent engineer to visit the site, prepare a plan for the existing situation of the annex, ensure its compliance with the system, and evaluate its structural condition for the purpose of ensuring its structural integrity and suitability for use.