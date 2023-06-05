Murcia really wanted to receive Pablo Alborán from Malaga. The singer performed in the capital’s bullring in front of thousands of people. Throughout the week, a group of followers of the artist organized themselves in rotating shifts to queue until the day of the concert. Despite the storm, the protagonist of recent weeks in Murcia, his fans did not want to miss the opportunity to wait for Alborán’s arrival. In addition to the long lines on the day of the concert, several fans were waiting for days to be the first to enter the venue and see his idol.

The singer never disappoints. Pablo Alborán presented his ‘La cuarta hoja’ tour last Saturday in the Murcian capital. The man from Malaga performed his new songs, but he also delighted his audience with some of his most beloved songs such as ‘Solamente tú’, which catapulted him to fame and has received so much love.

Pablo Alborán takes a fan on stage



Alborán made his audience enjoy and also made him sing. A young woman who was among the spectators had the honor of singing the malagueño together. The man from Malaga noticed that a girl had a sign that said: “Subeme a cantar.” Alborán did not hesitate to invite the young woman to the stage. “When someone wants something in such an insistent and passionate way, it is because they carry it inside,” said the singer during his concert in Murcia.

“Loud applause for Andrea”, this is how Alborán received the young woman with whom he would sing one of his songs minutes later. She went on stage and the young woman ran to give the artist a hug who received her with open arms. Andrea was very excited to be able to share the stage with her idol, but she managed to sing with him in front of the entire Murcia bullring. The song that the man from Malaga chose to sing along with her was ‘Where is love’.

Although a little nervous at first, Andrea got the applause of the public after singing several fragments by herself with the watchful eye of Alborán. «I will paint the universe blue again. I will make all this just a dream”, is one of the fragments of the song that Andrea sang. While she sang this part, the young woman made gestures in which she made it clear that it had been a dream for her. During the special performance of this song, the young woman declared her love for Alborán, who earned a place in Andrea’s heart forever.

After sharing the stage, the two wrapped themselves in a big hug. Andrea left the stage excited and thanking this great artist who made one of her dreams come true.