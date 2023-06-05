HS Turku | An entire mansion in the middle of a trendy iron village is now being sold – “No dramatic reasons”

The Matildankartano for sale has a popular bakery and restaurant.

The manor is sold for just under a million euros. In addition to the main building, according to the sale announcement, the manor includes two outbuildings. The living area is 475 square meters and the plot size is 4,550 square meters. According to the sales announcement, the sale also includes a park area of ​​more than a hectare. The condition of the property is described as satisfactory.

The same village also sells premises from the old village school, which currently houses, among other things, a chocolate shop. From the village school, wooden house shares are sold for more than half a million euros and just under 150,000 euros.

Mathildedalin Ruukki was founded by a member of a well-known industrial family Viktor Zebor Bremer in 1852. The ironworks milieu located by the sea in Salo has become a popular tourist destination and attracted new residents, especially from the capital region.

Matilda manor house the selling entrepreneur couple is also from the direction of Helsinki.

“There are a lot of people from the capital region who have visited us here,” says the village baker who lives in the manor Elina Rantamäki57.

Rantamäki and his spouse have kept the mansion as their home for seven years. Now they have decided to sell it. The manor with its tilings appeared for sale in late spring.

The couple does not tell the public why they are selling their yellow mansion. Rantamäki is also silent about future plans. According to him, the decision to sell has not been influenced by, for example, the price of energy, interest rates or the general increase in costs.

“There are no dramatic reasons for this. We have dreams, dreams and plans. We will tell you about them when the time is right. Of course, the decision to sell is sad”, says Rantamäki.

Matildankartano operates the couple’s sourdough bakery and restaurant. According to Rantamäki, the manor serves tourists normally in the summer. The couple is prepared for the fact that it will take a long time to sell the mansion.

“We continue our lives as normal. We have recruited staff for the summer. The fact that the place is for sale does not mean that we will immediately put the whistle in the bag”, says Rantamäki.

Rantamäki and his spouse ended up living in the manor partly by chance. They originally moved to the old outbuilding next door to the mansion. Years went by. They founded a bakery in the village and were involved in brewing.

“An older couple lived in the manor at the time. When the lady died, the gentleman headed to the capital region. He asked if we would be interested in buying the mansion. At first we thought we weren’t that crazy.”

Then I changed my mind.

“God’s wonderful manor milieu and old soulful garden. We cheer.”

The couple has combined home and workplace. The bakery and restaurant are downstairs, living quarters upstairs. Today, the summer season at the manor is busy.

“In July, the bread and bun run out in the afternoon at the latest. We cannot bake such large quantities. However, we are of the opinion that a small bakery can run out of that bread,” says Rantamäki.

Rantamäki does not reveal whether the couple will stay in Mathildedal.

“Time will tell.”

