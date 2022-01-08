It had to be Mikel Oyarzabal. It could not be another who put an end to the strange bad streak of Real Sociedad in the League. He had not won since November 7 of last year, until he managed to beat Celta del Vigo by the minimum, with a goal, of course, from the Eibar captain. The one who most deserved it won. And this is not a cliché, it is that if the Vigo team does not take a single shot in the entire match in the three suits, if it is not capable of generating a single clear chance to score, it is impossible to think that it can achieve the goal. victory at Anoeta. And the Real did want the victory, because it went for him without regard and with arguments. Territorially dominated Celta, dominated the ball and dominated disputes, winning practically all of them. That is why it seems incredible that he ended up suffering so much to take the three points, that he did not ask to win with more difference. La Real was better, led by an Oyarzabal who started on the left, played in the center and ended up on the right. And in all positions he contributed. And on top of that he scored the winning goal. Little more could be asked of it. La Real is reborn against a Celta that looked little like the one they won a week ago at Villamarín. Only one black point in the win, Isak’s injury. He limped off, currently suffering from a sprained ankle, but there is concern and they will do more tests. It is not going to be that breaking the bad streak costs too much.

Imanol Alguacil surprised everyone with the ownership of Rafael Alcántara, who made his debut against a Celta in which he came to shine and who arrived at the Reale Arena with the high of his last league triumph at Benito Villlamarin. Perhaps his presence in the eleven was a bit forced by the last minute loss of David Silva, because Imanol had said on Wednesday that he was not physically even for 45 minutes. Well, the Brazilian played more than 45 minutes, setting a more than neat performance, associating well with his new teammates and leaving more than hopeful details of everything he can give to Real Sociedad, like that center from the left. that Aritz Elustondo was close to scoring a goal, or his arrival from the second row to finish off with a header and touch the goal in the second half.

Rafinha’s staging was more than interesting. And he contributed decisively to the required victory of a Royal Society that was superior to Celta, although he did not need to do anything extraordinary to win again in the League, with a good first half and a neat second half was enough for him. Because the Vigo team did not shoot between the three pos in the whole game. His problem is that if Iago Aspas does not appear, Celta does not appear in attack. And the Beginning of Batting was very well defended by Robin Le Normand. Coudet’s men hardly hurt the Real’s defense, and on top of that they granted too many facilities in defense, because practically all the centers were finished off by the Donostiarras. Thus it is very difficult to assault the field of a team like Real, although it has been a long time without knowing the victory and the feeling of having more doubts than it should because of the game it shows in each game.

Once again, the player who never fails him and who is on the way to becoming a legend, appeared to the rescue of his Royal. Mikel Oyarzabal broke the offside in a long ball behind the back of the Celta defense, and although he doubted because he waited for Cuadra Fernández’s assistant not to raise the flag, he was lucky that his shot stopped by Dituro was left frank in the rejection, and the second did not fail. Eibar’s goal is worth its weight in gold, because it allows the royalists to find victory again, again by the minimum, like all the ones he has achieved in the League this season in front of his fans. Although it seems incredible that the Real did not win with more ease and comfort. Because he came to finish up to eleven other times on Dituro’s goal, some converting on very clear occasions, such as Merino’s shots to the crossbar and Rafinha out with everything in favor, and others entering Celta’s goal, such as the goal disallowed by the VAR of Aritz Elustondo. They are used in the Reale Arena stands to suffer more than necessary this season to win, so the explosion of joy was tremendous when the end of the game was called. But suffering is a way of speaking, because although Celta raised lines in the final stretch and pressed something at the end, the reality is that they did not have any clear chance throughout the game, beyond a shot to the side of the net. of Aspas in the discount. Too little to deserve anything. Whoever sought it the most won. Sometimes football has a bit of poetic justice.