The multifunctional Colombian defender, Stefan medina, may have ended his relationship with Rayados de Monterrey this beginning of the year given the interest of a major club in the Old Continent, specifically in Serie A in Italy.
At 29 years of age, the fierce defender may have left for Europe for the first time in his career during this winter transfer market, but the negotiations were not successful.
According to information from the journalist, Pipe saw, the selected coffee grower was sought by an important team of Calcio of Italy, but did not reveal the name of the group, however, the possibility ended up disappearing.
It should be remembered that at the beginning of the year, the Sultana del Norte team has focused on maintaining its squad, since they will participate in the Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in February.
So they have sought to add instead of subtract elements, so far they have had two registrations with Rodolfo Pizarro Y Luis Romo, while only a drop with Carlos Rodriguez.
On the other hand, it must be remembered that just a few months ago, the player renewed his contract with the Albiazul board of directors and extended their relationship until the end of 2025.
Currently its market value is 4 million euros according to the portal Transfermarkt, the player was booked from National Athletic by the Rayados in the summer of 2014 in exchange for 3.17 million euros, he was on loan for a year and a half in Pachuca between 2016 and 2017, but since then he has remained as a Monterrey player where he has participated in more than 220 games.
