Banco Pan, in partnership with Zukerman, will hold an auction of 12 properties in the states of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia this Thursday (5th).

The lot will have apartments, houses and land in the cities of Bragança Paulista, Candeias, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo and the discounts are 10%. Find out more information here.

+Twitter: 64% of new Bolsonaro followers are robots, surveillance platform points out

One of the highlights is a duplex apartment in the Panamby neighborhood, south of São Paulo, with 183 m² and a minimum bid of R$ 1,035,000.00. In Rio de Janeiro, there is an apartment on Rua Vinícius de Moraes, in the Ipanema neighborhood, which can be purchased from R$945,000.

Properties can be purchased in cash, with a 10% discount. Payment in installments can be made in 12 monthly installments, with a down payment of 20% and the remainder without correction. Those who choose to pay in installments in 24, 36 or 48 installments will have to give a down payment of 25% and the rest will be paid in installments at a rate of 12% per year.

Bids can be placed until Thursday (5) at 15:00 on the Zukerman website.

The post Banco Pan will auction properties on Thursday (5) appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#House #Banco #Pan #auction #properties #Thursday