As we get closer to the release of the new PSPlus next June 13 in America, PlayStation has done everything possible to clarify a series of doubts. However, the classic games that we will see in the service, one of the most important points, remains a mystery. This is where the leaks come into the picture, and thanks to information from the PS Network that was found ahead of time, We already know which would be the first classic titles that will be available in the Premium category.

Recently, fans found a number of listings on the PlayStation Networkwhich have revealed that the first classic games to arrive on the new PS Plus would be:

–Tekken-2 (PS1)

–Mr Driller (PS1)

–Ridge Racer (PS1)

–worms armageddon (PS1)

–Worms World Party (PS1)

At the moment they have only mentioned PS1 games. Nevertheless, the Premium category on the new PS Plus also includes PS2, PS3 and PSP titles. Considering that this improved service will arrive in certain countries in Asia at the end of May, in a matter of weeks we will have more clear information about the content that we will see here.

Alongside the 340 classic games that will eventually be available, the new PS Plus will also offer 400 PS4 and PS5 titlesWhat God of War Y Marvel’s Spider-Man. We remind you that this service will arrive in our region on June 13. In related topics, new details about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Similarly, here you can answer your questions about the new PS Plus.

Editor’s note:

Of this selection, only Tekken-2 It calls my attention. The other titles are interesting, but the fighting game alone is one of the most iconic of the PS1 generation. It will be interesting to see what other experiences will be added in the future.

Via: Gematsu