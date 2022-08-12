In recent years the McLaren, keeping faith with its strong competitive vocation, it has expanded its interests in the racing world. In fact, the top management of Woking have decided to try their hand at very different challenges, embracing first the IndyCar and then even the Extreme E and, from next year, also the Formula E. A total commitment that goes on in a parallel way to the traditional the attention that the British team puts on Formula 1. Clearly, however, the Circus remains the spearhead of the group’s interests and, implicitly, also the destination dreamed of by all those drivers who somehow become part of the galaxy ‘ papaya’.

However, the seats of the Formula 1 team are only two and, for the 2023 season, they now seem to be occupied. In addition to the renewal of the contract it guarantees Lando Norris until the end of the 2025 season, in fact, McLaren seems to have defined the entry into the team Oscar Piastri. The young Australian talent, coming from Alpine, will replace Daniel Ricciardo, destined to be unattended without too many compliments due to a much lower performance than expected. Piastri’s transfer, still to be formalized, is still at the center of a complex controversy. In fact, Alpine had promoted Piastri to the title driver for the 2023 season, but the person concerned denied the agreement. It is in fact common opinion that the Melbourne driver has ‘betrayed’ the French team by signing a pre-contract with Woking.

An indirect confirmation of this came from the Mexican driver Pato O’Ward, who drives for McLaren in IndyCar. During an interview given to the site ESPN Deportesin fact, the 23-year-old from Monterrey said he no longer harbored any illusions about his possible future landing in F1. “He made me laugh (the Piastri affair) – said O’Ward – I follow him and laugh. Because [Zak Brown] set the same award [arrivare in F1] for a lot of pilots. But there is only one ‘dessert’, not five “, he joked. “Right now [Zak Brown] he can’t offer me a seat in Formula 1 – concluded O’Ward – because it has no seat. Those seats are gone“. The reference, rather than to Ricciardo’s contract – formally expiring in 2023 – seems to be the engagement of Piastri, who with Norris ‘threatens’ to occupy the McLaren line-up for the next few years to come.