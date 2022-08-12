The Czech Republic, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU), considered this Friday that a visa ban for all Russian travelers it could be the bloc’s next sanction against Russia.

“The total freeze on Russian visas by all EU member states could be another very effective sanction,” Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said in a statement obtained by AFP.

Lipavsky said he would make the proposal at an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Prague in late August.

The Ukrainian authorities demand that the EU take this measure, which divides the countries of the block, forced to adopt sanctions unanimously.

“In this period of Russian aggression, which the Kremlin continues to intensify, one cannot speak of ordinary tourism for Russian citizens,” Lipavsky said.

The Czech Republic stopped issuing visas to Russians from February 25, the day after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The EU has so far adopted six sanctions packages against Russia.

European Union flags Photo: EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Western countries to ban all Russian citizens from entering in an interview with the Washington Post this week.

And Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto presented a plan last week to limit tourist visas for Russians.

I trust that the remnants of common sense that still remain in the EU countries will not allow this initiative to prosper

Kaja Kallas, Prime Minister of Estonia, also bordering Russia, called on the EU to stop issuing visas to Russians earlier this week.

“Visiting Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Lipavsky said the move would send “a very clear and direct signal to Russian society.”

It would show that “the Western world does not tolerate the Russian regime’s aggression and hateful rhetoric against free and democratic countries that do not pose a threat to Russia,” he added.

Europe continues to seek measures to sanction Russia for the invasion of Ukraine. Photo: DIMITAR DILKOFF. AFP

Russia, for its part, rejected this Thursday the European attempts to isolate it by prohibiting the granting of visas to Russian citizens.

“I trust that the remnants of common sense that still remain in the EU countries will not allow this initiative to prosper,” said Vladimir Chizhov, Russian ambassador to the EU.

Russian journalists, politicians and dissidents, some of them in exile, were totally opposed to the measure, which they considered discriminatory, since they would pay the just for sinners.

*With information from AFP and EFE

