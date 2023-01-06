Ovidio Guzmán, aka the ‘little boy’was transferred in the middle of a strong security device from the facilities of the Specialized Prosecutor for Organized Crime (FEMDO) to the Federal Center for Social Readaptation no. 1 Almoloya.

It is presumed that the drug trafficker would have arrived at the federal prison facilities aboard a Bell 412 model helicopter belonging to the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), after having left Mexico City by air.

However, the authorities also carried out a land operation in which a convoy made up of 10 armored vehicles from the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) He arrived at the Altiplano prison itself, as part of a distraction strategy.

FGR wanted to avoid bailout

Fearing a possible rescue of one of the leaders of the Sinaloa cartelarrested during the early hours of this Thursday in the community of José María, in the same entity, FGR personnel carried out a distraction operation.

This consisted of carrying out two transfers, one by land and the other by air, in this way one of them served as a decoy in the face of the possibility of an attack on the way to the high security prison.