The former head of ETA Mikel Irastorza was sentenced this Thursday by the Criminal Court of Paris to more than three years in prison for his membership in the terrorist organization between 2012 and 2016. This was reported by the Basque media in which Irastorza now works as journalist, Kazeta.eus.

Irastorza, 47 years old and a native of San Sebastián, was provisionally released in France in August 2017. He had previously been arrested on November 5, 2016 in the town of Ascain in Labour, accused of criminal association for terrorist purposes in France.

When he was arrested in the so-called ‘Nerín operation’, carried out by agents of the French General Directorate of Internal Security (DGSI) in collaboration with the Civil Guard, the Spanish Ministry of the Interior considered him a member of the ETA leadership. Specifically, he was pointed out as the first leader of the band after the fall of the members of the leadership of the band Iratxe Sorzabal and David Plá in October 2011.

Mikel Irastorza had been missing since 2008 and was arrested along with a couple made up of Xabier Arin Baztarrika, 59, and Denise Arin, 56. The first of them was a historic member of the nationalist left who, previously, was sentenced to three years in prison for collaborating with an association of criminals.