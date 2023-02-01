As is already known, this month the Super Nintendo World will open for Universal Studios of the angels in USA, this along with a handful of attractions for the whole family. And without a doubt, one of the games that attracts the most attention is that of Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challengewhich has certain limitations in terms of physical complexion.

According to what is said, people who want to access the tour must have at least 40 inches, which is 101.6 cm. This is so that users are safe at all times. Well, some excessively thin visitors who accompany them could get out of the car, either because the bar does not hold them or that it does not close flatly due to their complexion.

Given this, Jim Seay, P.resident of the mountain maker Premier Rides, He mentions that a most pleasant and above all safe stay is sought, so they must follow their established measures. There are people who have already complained about the issue, but for that they have made sure to put a test car before training, everything to check their measurements.

Remember that the Universal Studios Super Nintendo World in California the next one opens February 17th.

Via: Nintendo Life

Editor’s note: It will be necessary to go on a diet before venturing to said park, especially for those who travel to the United States of Latam, so no way, to leave the tacos for a few months.