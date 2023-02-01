ATV offered Julián Zucchi to collect an ostentatious sum of money, but that implied abandoning “Public Enemies” and his friend Aldo Miyashiro. Here, the details.

Julian Zucchi was the new guest of the “Com FM” podcast on YouTube, hosted by Fabbiane Hayashida and Mario Irivarren. Yiddá Eslava’s couple came to the space to tell little-known details of their time on “Combate”, the missing ATV competition reality show that inspired the creation of similar formats, such as “EEG” and “Welcome the afternoon”.

What caught the attention of his testimony was that one of his revelations was linked to the driver Aldo Miyashiro, who is his great friend and colleague. Zucchi said that, in May 2014, the production of “Combate” wanted to recruit him and Yiddá again to join the fifth season of the program.

“Combate” offered Julián Zucchi $15,000

At that time, “Combate” had direct competition to “This is war” and “Titans”, so all the programs paid large sums of money in order to have the most popular characters in their ranks.

In this sense, the salary offered to Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Eslava to return to the ATV program was $15,000juicy offer that they had to analyze.

Why did Julián Zucchi reject the juicy offer?

However, there was a point against it. At that time, the couple of actors was working on Panamericana TV as a panelist for “Public Enemies”, a space hosted by Aldo Miyashiro.

“I didn’t want to go in, I went to Aldo Miyashiro to ask him what he would do. He told me: ‘Julián, very rarely do they offer those salaries on TV. I would accept it.’ But I didn’t want to go”, Zucchi declared to “Com FM”.

Yiddá and Julián took a few days to make a decision. Finally, they accepted the proposal of Marisol Crousillat, the ‘Queen Mother’ of “Combate”, on the condition that they allow her to continue going to the recordings of “Public Enemies”. Everything seemed to be going well until, according to Yiddá Eslava, the owners of ATV forced them to resign because they did not want to share their main figures with another television company.

For this reason, Julián Zucchi and Yiddá Esava gave up the job offer and remained in the Miyashiro program, earning $4,000 a month.

“They offered us the money and a program on Global TV, but I told Yiddá no because I gave Aldo my word, that I was going to continue with him in “Public Enemies. The truth is, money has never been something that caught my attention. If I had cared, I would have agreed to enter “Combat”. I left when salaries were improving,” said the Argentine singer.