Blizzard Entertainment announced that there will be big changes to the heroes of Overwatch 2. Likewise, there will be new ways to unlock mythical skins for them and gameplay updates for the future.

Regarding the heroes from Season 10 onwards, all of them will be unlocked immediately after their respective launches. Those that are already available will still be available and the battle pass will not be necessary.

Only new players will need to complete the first-time experience to unlock the heroes. Once you unlock all of Overwatch Those of Overwatch 2.

As expected, Venture, which will arrive with Season 10, will be accessible from the beginning. With the season mentioned above, there will still be changes to how to earn, improve and unlock mythical designs thanks to the new Mythical Shop.

The Mythic Shop allows you to advance Mythic skins from the current and past seasons by progressing in the Premium Battle Pass. Players will decide how much to advance in each design and how to focus.

Blizzard Entertainment also revealed that the hero designs of Overwatch 2 of each season will be available for two more after their release. So those from Season 1 to 7 will arrive in the store from Season 10.

The future of Overwatch 2 can't come soon enough 🙌 🦸All Heroes are Unlocked

😍 Unlock Past Mythic Skins

💰 Earn 600 Coins in the Battle Pass

🇵🇪 New Push Map: Runasapi in Season 11

⚔️ Clash Game Mode Trial in Season 10 Stay tuned for even more updates soon ✨ pic.twitter.com/027nB0bTXp — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 19, 2024

The company also announced that starting in Season 10, players will earn coins by advancing in the free and premium routes of the Battle Pass. Overwatch 2.

The number of these that will be free will also increase from 540 to 600 per season. Weekly challenges will be more flexible and there will be more Battle Pass EXP.

The idea is to keep the gameplay of this title dynamic and Blizzard confirmed that the new Battle mode as well as two maps will be released in the course of 2024.

In Season 10 there will be a limited-time Battle trial on the new Hanaoka map, and in Season 11 Runasapi, another Advancement map, will arrive.

Apart from Overwatch 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

