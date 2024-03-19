IOC calls not to participate in the “Friendship Games” organized by Russia

Andres Guardado He is experiencing his first tournament in Mexico after almost 17 years since he went to Europe, which is why he is an authorized voice to talk about the differences between both competitions as well as talk about other topics such as the passage of Diego Lainez by several teams on that side of the world which considered that there were some details so that this was not good.

In a recent interview for David Faitelson In his TUDN program, “Faitelson Sin Censura”, he revealed that in the time he had to live with the now Tigres figure, he realized why after only a few years he had to return to Mexico and could not fight for a position. in Europe.

“I wouldn't like to use the word failure because it scares people. I have a lot of love for Diego (Lainez) and he is like a brother to me, but speaking objectively, because in the end the situation and the facts are there,” he said in a First instance.

Diego Lainez in his presentation a few years ago with Betis | Photo: EFE

“I saw him compete and he doesn't train badly, he does it well, but on a mental level when he started playing, it was like saying I'm done and no, you're not there because then another guy comes along. Maintaining that high level of competition was what cost him the most, of all days.“he added.

Guardado believes that the Mexican soccer player does not have the idea of ​​how to compete in Europe due to the level that is handled, the intensity and the day-to-day fight is what ends up affecting them and not earning that position.

“I think that level of competition is difficult for Mexicans.being at a level every day, that if you play for Alavés is the same as if you play for Real Madrid, you cannot relax any day,” he said.

Diego Lainez He went to Europe in 2019 to play for Betis, for a few seasons he was in the Spanish team but then he was loaned to Panty from Portugal and in 2023 he returned to Mexico with Tigres.