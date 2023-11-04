During BlizzCon 2023, several interesting new features were revealed Overwatch 2among which new playable heroes. We have already seen the massive Mauga in action, but during the event dedicated to the shooter two other new entries were also briefly presented, a sort of astronaut with a code name “Space Ranger” and Venturewho we later found out will be the first non-binary character in the game.

Both new heroes were briefly presented by director Aaron Keller through concept art (in the tweet below, Venture on the left and “Space Ranger” on the right). For the moment we know very little about them, except that “Space Ranger” will be a support unit, while Venture is a damage-oriented character who uses a weapon that resembles a drill. Both heroes will arrive during 2024 along with the new Clash mode and the Hanaoka map.

On the contrary, the imposing Samoan tank Mauga and his gigantic machine guns will debut with Season 8 of Overwatch 2, which will open its doors on December 5, 2023. In the meantime, here are our impressions of the character after trying him at BlizzCon 2023.