Large vehicle manufacturers in the United States plan to manufacture new models of electric vehicles as part of agreements signed with the workers’ union at these companies, the United Auto Workers (UAW). There are at least 15 new battery-powered car projects, 6 by Stellantis, 6 by General Motors and 3 by Ford.

According to agreements signed with the UAW, the three companies will raise workers’ salaries, increase the granting of benefits and improve safety conditions in factories. Around 146,000 unionized metalworkers will vote on whether to accept the agreements signed by the union with companies over the next two weeks.

Workers at ten Ford plants have already massively accepted the details of these formal understandings, which will be valid until April 2028.

For UAW leaders, the agreements were successful, as the construction of new models of electric vehicles means the preservation of thousands of jobs and the possibility of creating many jobs. This number, however, is not yet possible to predict, as it depends on the speed of the transition, in the USA, from the use of vehicles with combustion engines to those powered by electric batteries.

The three industries present in the country have established objectives that will lead to electric cars representing close to half of the vehicles they will produce by 2030.

New projects

The UAW released several examples of the new production lines. Stellantis will have an electric battery factory in Belvidere, Illinois, which will create 1,300 jobs.

Ford, according to contracts released by the union, agreed to invest an additional US$8.1 billion in its plants, resources that will also be dedicated to producing three electric vehicles. A new electric truck will be manufactured at the industrial complex in Dearborn, Michigan.

In the case of GM, the plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, will manufacture a new electric vehicle with an associated manufacturer, which will probably be Honda. Source: Associated Press.