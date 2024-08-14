On the occasion of the launch of season 12 of Overwatch 2Blizzard has revealed that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be able to obtain some items and bonuses by linking your Battle.net account to your Microsoft subscription service account.

Specifically, the initiative will begin on September 17thwith players immediately receiving a bonus of 30 Mythic Prismswhich can be spent to obtain Mythic content and the hero skins Toon Reinhardt, D.Va Turtle Ship, Cyber ​​Dragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Mercy Ape, and Lifeweaver Cleric. Once redeemed, they are forever, but you have until October 21 to do so.