On the occasion of the launch of season 12 of Overwatch 2Blizzard has revealed that subscribers to Xbox Game Pass will be able to obtain some items and bonuses by linking your Battle.net account to your Microsoft subscription service account.
Specifically, the initiative will begin on September 17thwith players immediately receiving a bonus of 30 Mythic Prismswhich can be spent to obtain Mythic content and the hero skins Toon Reinhardt, D.Va Turtle Ship, Cyber Dragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Mercy Ape, and Lifeweaver Cleric. Once redeemed, they are forever, but you have until October 21 to do so.
The other bonuses
That’s not all, as as long as your Battle.net account remains linked to your Game Pass account, additional in-game items will be made available, many of which will be available through continued access. These include cosmetics from previous seasons in the Overwatch 2 Store and a stacking XP boost. If you’re interested, from here You will be able to link your Xbox account to your Battle.net account.
As mentioned at the beginning, the Overwatch Season 12 2which among the new features introduced Juno, the new space-suited support heroine from Mars, as well as two maps for Versus mode, new unlockables and an unmissable Premium Battle Pass with dozens and dozens of rewards to claim.
