This Tuesday from the Santiago Bernabéu pitch, the real Madrid made official the presentation of Kylian Mbappé as their new big reinforcement for the 2024-25 season. The French attacker arrives at one of the key points of his career looking to win everything the white team competes for this year.

In front of more than 100 thousand people, Mbappé surrendered to the reception of the fans with whom he had an iconic moment recalling the presentation of Cristiano Ronaldo many years ago when we shouted “Hala Madrid!”

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Now the question is when he could play his first match with the Merengues, as the fans are anxious for him to score his first goal with his new club. Since he has barely reported to the team, he still has to adapt to the new style of work, but his possible debut could be this July.

Kylian Mbappé at his presentation with Real Madrid | Photo: EFE

He real Madrid has already scheduled some friendly matches as preseason and This July 31st they have a date with Milanand that is where the new number 9 could see his first minutes. And what is most striking is that he could experience his first Spanish Clásico on August 3 against Barcelona.

The preseason will continue until August 6 when they have their last preparation match against Chelsea. And after that there would be the first big test for Mbappé in search of his first title with Real Madrid. On August 14 they will face

Atalanta for the European Super Cupat which point he would have to be 100% eligible for Carlo Ancelotti.

Mbappé did not have the best of times Eurocupshis participation was hampered by a nose injury. In the end he was eliminated in the semi-finals by Spain, who would later go on to win the tournament.