The collision and overturning of a trailer on the Mexico-Toluca highway left at least one person injured and material damage, as well as an intense vehicular load due to the work to remove the debris.

According to reports, the driver of the trailer would have lost control of the unit when he ran out of brakes at kilometer 48, in the municipality of OcoyoacacState of Mexico, where it collided with another cargo truck before overturning.

Also, due to the incident, the box came off the platform, being separated by several meters from the rest, while the structure with the axles was crossed on the road and the cabin was destroyed after crashing into the lower part of a car dealership.

He warned the others

While the severity of the crash was such that the driver ended up pressed by the cabin, for which rescue elements from the Red Cross Mexican and Firefighters Lerma.

However, the driver of the truck hit by the trailer escaped unharmed, while some journalistic versions report that from several meters behind the trucker warned the other drivers about the lack of brakes with his lights and horn so that they would one side and prevent further damage.

Similarly, the driver was taken to a nearby hospital for his care, after he was reported in a serious state of health after being rescued from the iron bars of the cabin.

Read more: Reinforcement dates for adults aged 50 to 59 years in 14 municipalities of Edomex

It was not until after 7:00 p.m. when the authorities reopened the circulation of the highway in its direction to Toluca after the emergency services concluded with the removal of the debris from the platform, in addition to towing the box in which the trailer transported fabrics to the ditch.