Sports Tolima won on Wednesday Deportivo Cali 0-1 at the Palmaseca stadium, in a game well worked out by Hernán Torres’ team, who knew how to put the group back together after the defeat in Medellín.

The current Colombian soccer champion still has not won and has not scored points so far in the 2022-I League, since on the first date he had already lost against Jaguares in Montería.

Cali tried it in the first half, without success

In the first minutes of the game, Deportivo Cali was the one with the intention with approaches to the goal defended by William Cuesta, while the pijao team tried to keep the ball and venture into the attack.

In the 18th minute, Tolima put together a quick counterattack that Yohandry Orozco defined without much power. Goalkeeper Humberto Acevedo saved the shot.

The following minutes did not have a dominant clear in which each team tried to play their game without much dynamics and the best options were Tolima, with two shots that Acevedo stopped to keep the score zero.

The mistake that cost Cali the goal and the defeat

For the second half, Cali came out unfocused and two minutes later, Tolima took it from them: Yohandry Orozco took a corner kick towards the far post and there, Andres Ibarguen He anticipated Juan Esteban Franco and headed his team to win.

As the minutes went by, Tolima got closer to second than Cali to tie, so Rafael Dudamel decided to make a double change: Sebastián Leyton and Daniel Andrés Luna entered and Carlos Robles and Duván Mina left. That allowed his team to improve control of the game, but without depth in attack.

In the 63rd minute, Tolima returned to the attack and had a very clear goal option: Humberto Acevedo stopped Gustavo Ramírez’s shot.

In the end, Cali had two very clear arrivals to tie the game; one, a header by Jorge Marsiglia that William Cuesta sent to the corner kick, and then, a good collective play reaching the area, which ended with a deflected header by Andrés Balanta.

