Problems will begin to arise in ‘Overcoming Guilt’. In the preview of the new episode of the telenovela starring Claudia Martín, Gabriela de la Garza and María Sorté, we will be able to see how the discussions between Manuela and Amanda begin to emerge, for which Paloma must intervene to refocus them on the search for Dulce . On the other hand, Leandro will receive some photos of Manuela with another man in a compromising situation.

Do you want to know what else will happen today? Here we will tell you everything you need to know so you don’t miss anything about the Mexican production, which is broadcast by the channel The stars.

Look HERE the advance of chapter 26 of ‘Overcoming guilt’

When will chapter 26 of ‘Overcoming Guilt’ be released?

episode 26 of ‘Overcome guilt’ will be released on Monday July 31, 2023. Despite its short time on the air, it has managed to capture the audience, which does not miss a single episode of the production directed by Benjamin Cann and Fernando Nesme. It turns out that it is the fifth installment of the ‘Vencer’ franchise, which is made up of the soap operas ‘Vencer el miedo’ (2020), ‘Vencer el desamor’ (2020), ‘Vencer el pasado’ (2021) and ‘Vencer la absence’ (2022).

Where to see ‘Overcome guilt’?

The soap opera, created by Pedro Armando Rodriguez and Gerardo Perez Zermeno and which was broadcast for the first time on June 26, 2023, is part of the prime time of the Las Estrellas channel. The new episode will premiere at 8:30 pm in Mexico. Meanwhile, in Peru, it can be seen an hour later, that is, at 9:30 p.m.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE and ONLINE?

In case you do not have access to the television signal ofThe stars, you can also tune in‘Overcome guilt’LIVE and ONLINE viaVIX+, the official streaming service ofTelevisa-Univision, Available only in the United States and Mexico. Likewise, to enjoy the previous chapters and catch up, you can access the Las Estrellas website.

What is ‘Overcoming Guilt’ about?

The novel portrays the lives of four women: Paloma (Claudia Martín), Manuela (Gabriela de la Garza), Amanda (María Sorté) and Yaneli (Romina Poza), whose destinies intertwine when a young woman they did not know thoroughly, Dulce, mysteriously disappears. They try to overcome the guilt for said event and other reasons.

Leandro will be enraged after seeing some photos of Manuela together with Pablo. Photo: composition LR/Las Estrellas

After Dulce’s disappearance, Yaneli is tormented by the doubt that her brother has done something wrong, so she decides to investigate. This is how she meets Paloma, Manuela and Amanda, who come together to look for the girl, without imagining that they must overcome multiple obstacles to solve the mystery. During the course of their adventure in search of Dulce, they build a solid friendship that will help each of them to face and overcome her own guilt. Together, they discover that sisterhood is their greatest strength.

This is the cast of ‘Overcome guilt’

Claudia Martin as Paloma Gallardo Rivera

Gabriela de la Garza as Manuela Roman Landeros

Gabriel Soto as Leandro Govea Cardenal

Matías Novoa as Pablo Córdoba

María Sorté as Amanda Cardenal

Carlos Ferro as Franco Beltran

Juan Carlos Barreto as Enrique Ortega

Íngrid Martz as Carmina Gaytán

Helena Rojo as Ángeles Román

Roberto Ballesteros as Everardo Govea.

