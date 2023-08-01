Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Ukrainian inventors are apparently developing a new type of kamikaze drone. The Ukrainians keep them strictly secret. However, videos provide clues.

Zaporizhschja/Bachmut – The T-90M heavy battle tank or the Su-25 ground attack aircraft: Russia continues to lose soldiers and material on a dramatic scale in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine offensive: Kamikaze drones attack the Russian army

The Ukrainian armed forces harass the occupiers with a fleet of kamikaze drones, among other things. And that’s just one example of how vulnerable Moscow’s invading army is in Kiev’s offensive – even though it should have overwhelmed its western neighbors within a few weeks.

Instead, the drone threat is probably becoming more and more serious for the Russians. Because: Ukrainian inventors have apparently succeeded in developing a drone with enormous explosive power that can knock out entire tanks. Their bulky name: Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV.

A flashback: The Ukrainians had the fundraising organization United24 organized in cooperation between the Presidential Office of Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Army of Drones initiative. Recently surrendered United24 the Ukrainian army a whole range of drones, which was immediately documented with a photo for the social networks.

Offensive Against Russian Army: Ukraine Develops New FPV Kamikaze Drone

A number of the drones are said to have been the “Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV” from the Ukrainian manufacturer “Module-5”. In this case, the military donation organization avoided showing the drone in photos. Secrecy towards Russia? Because the drone is so effective?

It should be an FPV kamikaze drone with a larger warhead, writes the US business magazine forbes . Means: Several pounds of heavy explosives can apparently be mounted on the drone. It is said that this can be used to fight individual tanks directly – which, however, cannot be independently verified.

There is (currently) no solid evidence of the effectiveness of the “Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV”. But at least there are indications that the Ukrainians have developed a drone with unprecedented power. The “Army of Drones” initiative just shared a video showing how an FPV kamikaze drone knocked out a TOS-1 “Solntsepek” armored multiple rocket launcher after a real chase with apparently high explosive effect (see Twitter video above).

Ukraine offensive: FPV kamikaze drone knocks out Russian TOS-1

The military vehicle based on a T-72 tank, armed with up to two dozen 220 mm rockets, explodes in one fell swoop. The rockets are partly ignited after the hit and fly through the air. Because the drone’s explosive charge was so violent?

The Ukrainian army actually fears the TOS-1, after all the respective missiles are equipped with an incendiary charge or a thermobaric warhead. Another drone video shows that this “Solntsepek” can definitely no longer cause any damage. The accompanying tweet states that the kamikaze drone “turned the TOS-1 into a pile of scrap metal”.

Offensive against Russian army: Ukrainian drones with more and more explosives

Videos of how entire Russian tanks and other heavy military equipment are allegedly detonated and/or set on fire with a single drone hit have been increasing on Telegram and Twitter for some time. A tweet purporting to show a kamikaze drone hitting a supposedly Russian T-72 tank and setting it ablaze on July 29 is just one example of many (see above).

Whether the “Phoenix 03 Heavy UCAV” described was used in each case cannot be independently verified. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian armed forces are now apparently able to equip their supposedly unspectacular drones with ever larger shells in the defense of their country. Loud forbes there are said to be more than 80 start-ups between Lviv, Kiev, Dnipro and Kharkiv that have specialized in the development of new drones. Another big problem for the army of Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin. (pm)