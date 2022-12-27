Breel Embolo, one of the footballers who shone at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, is in the news again, but this time due to a million-dollar traffic accident in which he His Lamborghini, a Ferrari and a Nissan were affected.

Fortunately, none of the drivers were injured; only millionaire losses for luxurious vehicles.

The incident occurred in the streets of Monaco, between the nights of December 17 and 18. However, it is known until now because the images of the accident have gone viral on social networks.

According to the Blick newspaper, the driver of the Nissan would have ignored a stop sign, hitting Embolo’s car. After the crash, the first vehicle crashed into the Ferrari, which was parked.

(Also read: Dibu Martínez, ‘dumb and stupid’: Italian soccer legend attacks the goalkeeper)

Breel Embolo excelled at Qatar 2022 by beating his country of origin, Cameroon, being in the Swiss team with the only goal of the match.

Embolo was born in the capital of Cameroon, in the city of Yaoundé, but moved to France at the age of five when his parents separated. In that country he was studying until his mother met a Swiss and moved to Basel. At the age of 13, he started playing in the youth ranks of FC Basel and quickly rose to prominence in the Swiss national team.

Embolo’s luxurious car

The Monaco striker He drove a Lamborghini Urus“the world’s first super sports utility vehicle that fuses the soul of a super sports car with the practical functionality of an SUV,” as defined by the brand.

(Also: VAR of the World Cup final in Qatar breaks its silence for the ‘penalty that was not’)

This car features a 4-liter V8 turbocharged Lamborghini biturbo engine.