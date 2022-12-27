The new barriers, made of truckloads, were erected overnight in the town of Mitrovica, in northern Kosovo, which is shared between Kosovo Serbs and Kosovo’s majority Albanians.

This is the first time since the start of the latest crisis that Serbs have blocked the streets of a major town. So far, roadblocks have been placed on the roads leading to the borders of Kosovo and Serbia.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he had ordered the military to go on high alert “to protect our people (in Kosovo) and to preserve Serbia.”

The Serbian president claimed that Pristina was preparing to “attack” the Kosovo Serbs in the north of the country and remove many barriers by force, while the Serbs began erecting them 18 days ago in protest against the arrest of a former Kosovo Serb policeman.

Kosovo officials accused Vucic of using state media to foment unrest that could be used as a pretext for armed intervention in the former Serbian province.

Vow escalation

Kosovo asked the NATO-led peacekeepers stationed there to remove the roadblocks, and hinted that Pristina forces would do so if KFOR did not intervene.

Stationed about 4000 peacekeeping forces led by NATO in Kosovo since the 1999 war that ended with Belgrade losing control of the province.

Tensions between Kosovo, which declared independence after a 2008 war, and Serbia have reached a head over the past month, and Western attempts to reach a negotiated settlement have failed.

The International Security Force in Kosovo and the European Union asked Pristina and Belgrade to show restraint and avoid provocations.

Kosovo is still a flashpoint in the Balkans years after the Kosovo war 1998-1999, which ended with NATO intervention that pushed Serbian forces out of the former Serbian province.