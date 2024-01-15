Scandal in the Colombian Professional Soccer: Carlos Orlando Ferreira, President of Oil Alliance, reported being threatened with death after the leader's decision to change the club's headquarters was made public, and remove him from Barrancabermeja.

The leader had dramatic statements about the attitude of the fans of Alliance, who complain about the decision to remove the team from the Santander city.

In addition, he assured that there is no economic reaction on the part of the fans, since this support is not reflected in the sale of shirts and other marketing sources to finance the team, which this year will play the South American Cup.

Ferreira confessed that he is threatened with death, in statements to Planet Soccer in Antenna 2 Radio. Thus, the leader clarified that he has had to take maximum security measures to protect his integrity.

“I have received threats against my safety and my family, I have had to protect myself and move away from the Santander department due to a personal issue. It scares me, people cannot understand, in football there are some bars that have a history and that leads one to meditate,” said the president.

And he added: “I walked away. I made it known to the authorities. But people have to understand that this is a private company. I can't come and tell the players that I don't have a way to pay them.”

The offer of the Valledupar government, Cesar and private companies so that professional football reaches that land is true.

Carlos Orlando Ferreira Pinzón They explained a few days ago that they are not satisfied in Barrancabermeja and could leave the Santander city. The manager alleged that the stadium Daniel Villa Zapata from Barrancabermeja They have not carried out the respective maintenance and their facilities are not suitable for playing in a continental tournament like the Copa Sudamericana.

In addition, he accepted that they have received an offer for the Aurinegro team to play in Valledupar: “The offer from the government of Valledupar, Cesar and private companies for professional football to come to that land is true.”

“We are waiting for the proposal on the table, the verbal proposal is already there. We want to put it in documents to avoid non-compliance. However, they have been very generous and we have worked quickly on it and we understand it. Over the weekend their lawyers worked and ours in the preparation of the macro document where the offer is reflected. Once it is given, we will proceed to sign and the team will travel to Valledupar,” he said.

This Monday, there would be a last attempt by the mayor of Barrancabermeja with the leader of the oil team. However, the club is more in favor of leaving the headquarters and going to Valledupar, since the proposal is tempting and there would be clear financial support.

