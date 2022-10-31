Outrage: Young people in Italy kick a street dweller in the face

A street dweller suffered a brutal attack in the Trastevere neighborhood of Rome at the hands of two young people who beat him with kicks in the face repeatedly, as can be seen in a video that includes the attack and that has gone viral in recent hours.

The events occurred in that popular entertainment area last Saturday night, when the young people hit a 55-year-old man who was lying on the ground up to three times in the face and who had to be taken to the hospital, just as can be seen in the images of the event published by the Italian media La Repubblica.

During the aggression, the disapproval of those present and the pleas of several girls asking them to stop are heard, but nobody intervenes at first until a young man throws himself against one of the aggressors.

From that moment on, a brawl began between those present and the attackers while the victim was still on the ground.

Police officers examine the video filtered by one of the passers-by and try to verify the facts with the help of the images recorded by the security cameras installed in the area.

“The attack that took place in Trastevere is one of gratuitous and unprecedented violence, directed towards the weakest. The man was urgently taken to hospital and is known to the medical staff for psychiatric pathologies. This insane violence is absurd and I hope that the perpetrators are soon identified,” said Alessio D’Amato, head of health for the Lazio region, whose capital is Rome.

