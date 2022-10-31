Tuesday, November 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Outrage: Young people in Italy kick a street dweller in the face

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 31, 2022
in World
0


close

Colosseum in Rome, Italy

Rome.

Rome.

The 55-year-old man had to be taken to hospital after the attack.

A street dweller suffered a brutal attack in the Trastevere neighborhood of Rome at the hands of two young people who beat him with kicks in the face repeatedly, as can be seen in a video that includes the attack and that has gone viral in recent hours.

The events occurred in that popular entertainment area last Saturday night, when the young people hit a 55-year-old man who was lying on the ground up to three times in the face and who had to be taken to the hospital, just as can be seen in the images of the event published by the Italian media La Repubblica.

See also  Iván Sosa, head-on, without excuses, after the Giro d'Italia 2022

During the aggression, the disapproval of those present and the pleas of several girls asking them to stop are heard, but nobody intervenes at first until a young man throws himself against one of the aggressors.

From that moment on, a brawl began between those present and the attackers while the victim was still on the ground.

Police officers examine the video filtered by one of the passers-by and try to verify the facts with the help of the images recorded by the security cameras installed in the area.

“The attack that took place in Trastevere is one of gratuitous and unprecedented violence, directed towards the weakest. The man was urgently taken to hospital and is known to the medical staff for psychiatric pathologies. This insane violence is absurd and I hope that the perpetrators are soon identified,” said Alessio D’Amato, head of health for the Lazio region, whose capital is Rome.

EFE

See also  Quirinale 2022, EU hopes that "Italy stability will continue"

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Outrage #Young #people #Italy #kick #street #dweller #face

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ajax possible without Brian Brobbey in Champions League against Rangers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.