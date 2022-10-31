Trainer Alfred Schreuder does not yet know whether he can call on Brian Brobbey during the final group match of Ajax against Rangers FC in the Champions League on Tuesday evening. “He has physical complaints,” said the coach. ,,We have to see how he feels on Tuesday. Then we decide.”



The 20-year-old Brobbey has made a good impression as a striker at Ajax in recent weeks. However, his body is not as strong as it sometimes seems. Brobbey is still unable to play a full match. That is also why he lost his starting place to Mohammed Kudus this season.

Ajax may lose to Rangers FC by four goals to finish third in the group. This classification entitles the holder to participate in an extra qualifying round for a place in the eighth finals of the Europa League, the second UEFA tournament. With a view to Sunday's top match against PSV, Schreuder does not want to take too much risk with Brobbey.