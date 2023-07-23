Last Wednesday, July 19, a video was published of an event that caused outrage and concern about the human rights situation of women in India.

In the recording you can see how two women are forced to walk naked on the streets of Manipurlocated in the northeast of India, a place affected by ethnic violence that has caused hundreds of deaths and violates the rights of the population.

It is known that this event occurred on May 4, but it was not known until a few days ago. In addition, it was Neicha, a resident of the Indian capital and originally from Manipur, who expressed her profound “anger and rejection” after learning of the “horrible incident in which these women were subjected to inhumane treatment.

In the video that has shocked society, you can see two naked women surrounded by dozens of men, some carrying sticks, in a rural area of ​​the Thoubal district. Faced with this shocking situation, Both the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the regional authorities, strongly condemned the event and vowed to take forceful action against those responsible..

Women protesting in rejection of the wave of violence.

This sparked protests in various towns in India, as well as harsh criticism from members of the government and the opposition, and a video statement from Modi condemning the event.

The opposition demanded this Friday the appearance of the prime minister in Parliament so that he could be questioned for the first time in three months by the wave of ethnic violence that is going through Manipur and that has claimed the lives of 142 peopleaccording to government figures.

“INDIA (an acronym for an alliance of parties opposed to Modi) expects him to make a statement in Parliament today, not just about one incident, but about the 80 days of violence his regional and central government have run the state, leaving an image utterly powerless and unapologeticThe leader of the opposition Indian Congress Party (INC), Mallikarjun Kharge, said on Twitter.

Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the government “wants to discuss the issue of Manipur”, detailing that Modi said that the country “is ashamed” by the video of the two women in Manipur and that the strictest measures would be taken.

Manipur is engulfed in a wave of ethnic violence, which broke out on May 3, when the minority Kukis, tribes concentrated mostly in mountainous areas, and the Meitei majority, who reside in the valley areas of the state.

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

*With information from EFE.

CAMILLA RAMOS