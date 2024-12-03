Last Saturday, 3,020 people underwent the selective process on the Somosaguas campus to enter the administrative body of the general administration, Group C, Subgroup C1, of the Community of Madrid, which has 100 places (seven for the quota disability). The anger of the candidates when they left the exam was notable when they discovered that the questions were copied from the exercises carried out at the Adams Academy.

“How can it be that today, Saturday, November 30, I go to the C1 exams of the Community of Madrid and in the afternoon I find it posted on the internet copied and it turns out that it is an assumption from an academy,” wrote an applicant in X Sources from the Comisiones Obreras union tell this newspaper that the president of the court, responsible for this part of the exam, given the evidence of the traced test and the complaints received, has decided to annul it.

“That, having noted errors in the approach to the first case of the second exercise held on Saturday, November 30, 2024 at the Complutense University of Madrid, the annulment of the cases proposed by the Qualifying Court included in the second exercise is appropriate and, consequently, of the second year in its entirety corresponding to access by the free shift,” said the statement from the qualifying court, signed by Ricardo Parrondo Ternerio.

As El Mundo has advanced, one of the tables and questions of the second phase of the exercises, whose statement read "the execution by the credits of the Expenditure Budget of a Ministry at the end of the month of May of a certain budget year presents the following situation" was the same as that of the academy.









On social networks, several users have claimed that, in addition to being copied from Adams, it was an exam that was already uploaded to the internet, and they ask that the court face: “It’s a shame.”