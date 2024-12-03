South #Korean #president #declares #martial #law

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared emergency martial law on Tuesday to protect the “constitutional order” from “anti-state” activities.

The president accuses the main opposition bloc, the Democratic Party (PD), of these activities, which he called a “pro-North Korean force” in a televised statement.

The surprise announcement comes after the PD, which has a majority in the National Assembly (Parliament), approved without the support of Yoon’s ruling People’s Power Party (PPP) a general budget for 2025 with multiple cuts.

In addition, motions have also been approved to dismiss the attorney general and the head of the Audit and Inspection Board, in charge of monitoring the accounts of public organizations.