Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- The situation in the fishing sector ended up getting complicated because apart from shrimp, the capture of which has been restricted since last March, the bans for crab, manta ray and shark also come into force as of today.

José Alfonso Chaparro Bojórquez, president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives Siglo 21, pointed out that this will further reduce fishing alternatives for fishermen, for which many will be forced to leave their communities and emigrate to another sectors in search of work and others will cling to the activity and opt for the capture of scale and snail species, even if they are less profitable, to try to survive and cope with the most difficult months of the year, May, June, July and august.

He indicated that without a doubt of the three species that are currently banned, the one that will have the most negative impact on the sector is the restriction for the capture of the crab, since, after shrimp, it has become the second species of importance in the sector, due to the benefits it brings to fishermen and their families.

Emigration

The bay fishing leader pointed out that many fishermen take advantage of this period to go to work under contract in various locations in the United States.

He pointed out that among the employment alternatives offered in the American Union is North Carolina, where they work on sardine scales and a red crab called crosby.