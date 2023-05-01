Mexico.-A famous actor who was part of Televisión Azteca and took part in the reality show ‘MasterChef Celebrity’ is now joining the ranks of Televisa and will appear in a series with the beautiful Maribel Guardia.

This is Carlos Eduardo Rico, who participated in “MasterChef Celebrity” and was the twelfth eliminated from the culinary competition that was broadcast on TV Azteca and soon will appear in the Televisa series ‘Bola de locos’.

‘Bola de locos’ is a production by Alexis Núñez and Gregorio Ortiz for Televisa, it is a fun series that brings together a first-rate cast and promises to entertain Mexican families in a very few days.

‘Bola de locos’ consists of 12 episodes and in each one the public will enjoy special guests, among them Manelyk González, Luis “Potro” Caballero, Victoria Ruffo, Maribel Guardia, Aleida Nuñez and Carlos Bonavides.

The recordings of ‘Bola de locos’ were made between October and March, in forum 6 of Televisa San Ángel, according to information on various news portals, and other comedians such as Carlos Eduardo Rico also participate Liliana Arriaga, ‘La Chupitos’, Violeta Isfel, Bárbara Islas, Jessica Segura and Lalo Manzano and Shiky.

When does ‘Bola de locos’ premiere?

‘Bola de locos’ deals with various life situations that occur to the inhabitants of a neighborhood neighborhood where several famous people arrive, but end up leaving because They can’t stand “the crazy ball” that inhabits it.

Laughter, jokes, jokes, unexpected situations and more are the highlight of this comedy series that will surely amuse Mexican families.

‘ball of madmen’ opens next Saturday, May 13 at 11:00 p.m. (Mexico City time) on channel 2, Canal de las Estrellas.