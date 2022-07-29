Annapurna Interactive has become one of the leading independent game publishers in the modern game industry. The publisher has been very successful since its founding in 2016 by releasing critically acclaimed independent games such as What Remains of Edith Finch And The Artful Escape.

2022 has already been a strong year for Annapurna with Neon White And Stray, recently released, which received an incredible reception from fans. Now, the publisher through an event that aired yesterday has revealed important updates for Outer Wilds. Well, the game will arrive on next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X / S consoles.

Annapurna has confirmed that Outer Wilds will receive a 60fps update on both Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5 on September 15th. The update will be free for players who already own the game on PS4 or Xbox One. Outer Wilds developer Mobius Digital also reassured fans that a Switch version of the game is still in the works, however no release date was revealed during the presentation.

As we reported yesterday, another game also got a next-gen update already available, namely What Remains of Edith Finch.

Source: GamingBolt