Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is the new all-encompassing edition of the popular space narrative adventure from Mobius Digital, or rather it should be because it seems that thephysical edition of the PS5 version have a big one content problem which makes it far from comprehensive, as there seems to be no story expansion.

The Archaeologist Edition was highly anticipated as it was intended to gather together in a single solution all the elements released after the original launch, that is, the basic contents plus those brought by theThe Echoes of The Eye expansiona very important element to complete the complex narrative universe of the game.

However, it seems that, due to an unspecified error, the physical edition of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition on PS5 don’t understand the expansion, thus penalizing the title and making it substantially equal to a standard edition, in terms of content.