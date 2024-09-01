Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition is the new all-encompassing edition of the popular space narrative adventure from Mobius Digital, or rather it should be because it seems that thephysical edition of the PS5 version have a big one content problem which makes it far from comprehensive, as there seems to be no story expansion.
The Archaeologist Edition was highly anticipated as it was intended to gather together in a single solution all the elements released after the original launch, that is, the basic contents plus those brought by theThe Echoes of The Eye expansiona very important element to complete the complex narrative universe of the game.
However, it seems that, due to an unspecified error, the physical edition of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition on PS5 don’t understand the expansion, thus penalizing the title and making it substantially equal to a standard edition, in terms of content.
AnnapurnaInteractive is aware of the issue and has suggested that affected users report it to iam8bit, the company that published and distributed the physical version of the game, as seen below.
“There has been a glitch in the time loop,” Annapurna’s official message reads, “Unfortunately, the physical PS5 release of Outer Wilds: Archaeologist Edition went into production with the wrong version of the game, and as a result, the Echoes of the Eye expansion is not included in this release.”
“While Annapurna continues to investigate this matter, if you purchased a copy from a reseller, please send proof of purchase toiam8bit customer support at support.iam8bit.com to receive a voucher to download the expansion in digital version.”
Considering that this is the physical edition, being able to receive a voucher to download the expansion might not be the ideal solution for those who have chosen this type of support, but it’s a start.
